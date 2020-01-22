It's chilling time for Priyanka Chopra in Switzerland before she attends the World Economic Forum 2020

There aren't too many actors in Bollywood that can multi-task but Priyanka Chopra isn't certainly one of them. She was recently in India for the Umang 2020 event and now has flown to Switzerland to be a part of the World Economic Forum 2020. The actor will address the world leaders and billionaires at the event.

However, before she heads for such a prestigious event, she took out some time to chill with her team and enjoy the beauty of the country and its luscious landscapes. And given how hectic her schedule is, she truly deserves to chill and let her hair down.

Well, here's the first picture from her Instagram story where she poses with her girl gang:

The next story is a rather cool one, the actress, while sitting in the car, takes a selfie and covers her eyes with a text of her name, and it seems this is a new Instagram filter we need to use often now:

And lastly, we get a glimpse of the breathtaking beauty of Switzerland and the actress rightly captions the story- Winter Wonderland, here it is:

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone was also honoured with the Crystal Award at the WEF 2020 for creating awareness about mental health. Coming back to Chopra, she was last seen in The Sky Is Pink in 2019 and now is gearing up for Netflix's The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

Also, she recently featured in her hubby Nick Jonas' music album, What A Man Gotta Do, and came on board for Russo Brothers' Amazon Series, Citadel. It seems the Desi Girl is having her cake and eating it too!

