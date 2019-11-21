It's comedy time for Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra as they team up for Indra Kumar's next

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are two actors known for their brooding intensity. Even though Devgn has dabbled with the genre of comedy with many films that have been directed by Rohit Shetty and Indra Kumar, Malhotra is yet to explore this maddening space. And now, they both are all set to collaborate for the same.

A report by Pinkvilla reports Indra Kumar has brought the two actors on board for this untitled social comedy. A source stated, "The paperwork has happened. It's a social comedy which leaves you with an important message about life. Sid will start shoot for the film sometime next year. It requires another male star to be part of the project. It's an adaptation of a Danish film, which also needs an older actor."

It added, "The director was discussing the project with Ajay and he really liked the concept. The film has a really meaningful plotline, that's relevant to today's society but treated in a really funny manner, in trademark Indra Kumar style. He heard the story and asked him to develop it. Now, he has given his nod to the project. The superstar's team is currently locking his dates for the film. This will be the first time Sidharth and Ajay will be sharing screen space, but both the roles perfectly suit them. They plan to mount it on a lavish scale because there are several elements in the movie."

Malhotra is fresh off the success of the Milap Zaveri directorial, Marjaavaan, and is now gearing up for Captain Vikram Batra's biopic, Shershaah. Devgn has a string of period films coming up in 2020, which include Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, RRR, Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. It seems this Indra Kumar comedy will be a breath of fresh air, both for the actors and their fans and critics.

