It's double celebration for Divya Khosla Kumar

With double celebrations for Divya Khosla Kumar – who turned a year older recently and is revelling in the success of her latest single Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. Present at the event was Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Neha Kakkar, among others.

The recreation of Falguni Pathak's iconic song has taken the internet by storm and has already crossed 30 million views on YouTube. Birthday girl Divya Khosla Kumar, who couldn't contain her excitement at the success bash, said, "I was cast in a Falguni Pathak video which was the first big break for me. And again I've done a video of a Falguni Pathak song. I want to thank Falguni for being so generous. I'm thankful for all the positive wishes she has given. She has supported the decision of recreating her song, for the new generation who was unknown to the melody. I'm very happy with the response the video has received."



Divya Khosla Kumar at the celebration event

Proud husband Bhushan Kumar said, "We launched this song 3-4 days back and it has more than 30 million views. Today, many people criticize the trend of song recreation. Lalit (Sen) praised the re-composition. He's the best judge, and if he's appreciating it, then it means that we have done a good job. So people who are criticizing it should stop it because we have made the song for this generation. The original song released long time back and people enjoyed it at then as well. Now, we have revisited it and many people including the original composer Lalit Sen and Falguni are happy about the recreation. Many people have criticized it, but there is a large audience that we cater to. So I'm really happy with the kind of response the song has been receiving. I'm very thankful to my audience."



Divya Khosla Kumar and Neha Kakkar

Composer Lalit Sen added, "I'm a T-Series baby and Gulshan (Kumar) Ji gave me the chance, and then I've done a lot of albums for them. I'm fortunate that Vinay (Sapru) Ji and Radhika (Rao) Ji have directed this song again and Tanishk (Bagchi) has done a beautiful job, he has added more value to it. I really liked the recreation. Usually as a critic, when I've composed a song, I always look out for errors or loopholes, but this song is complete entertainment."

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi is penned by Jaani, sung by Neha Kakkar and music by Tanishk Bagchi.

