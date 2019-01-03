It's Dubai time for Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt and Karisma Kapoor

Jan 03, 2019, 08:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, his wife Maanayata and kids, Shahraan and Iqra took off for Dubai to ring in 2019

Sanjay Dutt, his wife Maanayata and kids

Karisma Kapoor is out celebrating her New Year with her kids - Sameira and Kiaan. The actress posted a pretty picture with her kids from the destination, and it is surely worth envying for. Karisma captioned it, "Happy new year from on top of the world ! #148thfloor #burjkhalifa #tallestbuildingintheworld #dubai #thisisus #holidays #2019 [sic]"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy new year from on top of the world ! #148thfloor #burjkhalifa #tallestbuildingintheworldðÂÂ¦ðÂÂª #dubai #thisisus #holidays #2019

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onJan 1, 2019 at 5:24am PST

Not only this, but Karisma Kapoor also wished her fans from Dubai, and she is looking no less than a diva.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Looking ahead... Happy new year all ðÂÂÂ #2019 #dubai

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onDec 31, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

This is not just one family who is vacaying in Dubai. Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata, along with their kids, Shahraan and Iqra took off for the same destination to ring in 2019. Maanayata welcomed the New Year saying: "Here’s wishing everyone a wonderful year ahead ...cheers to the 2019 and another chance to achieve our dreams #happynewyear #2k19 #zayanuraiisland #love #grace #positivity #dubai #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod [sic]"

