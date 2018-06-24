It's easy to get stereotyped in Bollywood: Aditi Seiya

She is looking forward to the release of Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju", based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Actor Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay role. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, "Sanju" will release on June 29

Southern star Aditi Seiya, who will be seen playing Priya Dutt in "Sanju", says it is easy to get stereotyped in Bollywood, but she is determined to fight against it. "I don't want to be tagged as a Bollywood behen (sister) post this film. It's very easy to get stereotyped in the industry," Aditi told IANS in an email.

"I don't really want to go from a Ranbir Kapoor sister (in a project) to a Ranveer Singh sister (in another project). I am here to stay by playing strong different characters. "I have worked by this policy in south and so will I here," she added.

She is looking forward to the release of Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju", based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Actor Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay role. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, "Sanju" will release on June 29.

