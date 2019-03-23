It's fab to work with Vijay, Atlee: Jackie Shroff

regional-cinema

Actor Jackie Shroff, who has joined the sets of the upcoming movie tentatively titled "Thalapathy 63", describes working with Tamil actor Vijay and the film's director Atlee as fabulous.

Asked about being a part of the film, Jackie told IANS over the phone from Mumbai: "It's just fab to work with Vijay, who is the son of S. A. Chandrasekhar my director from the film 'Kudrat Ka Kanoon'. So, catching up with his dad and the superstar (Vijay)." The 62-year-old actor called Vijay a "gentle giant and a nice guy".

Without divulging much about his role, Jackie added: "Also Atlee, (he's) a great director... I am rocking out there. They are looking after me like a child."

This will be Jackie's third outing in Tamil, his previous films include names like "Aaranya Kandam" and "Maayavan". He had also done a cameo in "Mupparimanam".

Jackie has been in the Hindi film industry for almost four decades and has also appeared in other language films such as Konkani, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Telugu, Bhojpuri and Gujarati.

On the Bollywood front, Jackie will soon be seen in "Romeo Akbar Walter", "Prasthanam" and "Student of the Year 2".

