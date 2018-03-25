It's final, Thiruvananthapuram to host India-WI ODI on November 1

It was last week that the BCCI allotted an ODI to Kerala and after initially agreeing to stage the match at the brand new Greenfield Stadium in the state capital, the KCA decided to move it out to Kochi



The general body meeting of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) here on Saturday cleared the decision that the KCA executive has taken to hold the November 1 One-Day International (ODI) between Indian and the visiting West Indies team in the state capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking to IANS after the meeting KCA secretary Jayesh George said that the meeting has passed its decision to hold the match at Thiruvananthapuram.

"It was an unanimous decision that was taken at the general body meeting and it is now confirmed that the match will be held at Thiruvananthapuram," said George.

It was last week that the BCCI allotted an ODI to Kerala and after initially agreeing to stage the match at the brand new Greenfield Stadium in the state capital, the KCA decided to move it out to Kochi.

The decision was greeted with displeasure by leading footballers in the state as the Kochi venue is now the home venue of the ISL team Kerala Blasters. Also up in arms were cricket lovers in the state capital, led by its Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, who after Friday's decision called off his candle light protest meet to be held on Saturday night at the against the KCA.

Last year the visiting New Zealnd side played a Twenty20 match at the Greenfield Stadium, the first match to be held in the state capital after a gap of almost three decades.

The stadium and the facilities had won the hearts of many who had come for the match, including India captain Virat Kohli.

