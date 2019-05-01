It's 'forever yes' from Sloane Stephens to Jozy Altidore

tennis

The couple have been dating since 2016. The 2017 US Open champion Stephens has won six WTA Tour titles and was runner up at the French Open last year

Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore

American tennis star Sloane Stephens and USA football star Jozy Altidore announced a love match on Monday with both posting on Twitter that they are getting engaged. Altidore tweeted the news with a picture and a message that read, "Forever starts now" while Stephens wrote "Forever yes" next to a red heart.

The couple have been dating since 2016. The 2017 US Open champion Stephens has won six WTA Tour titles and was runner up at the French Open last year. Stephens grew up in Fresno, California but moved to Florida to attend a tennis academy at a young age.

Forever starts now. pic.twitter.com/cI8uumEScq — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) 29 April 2019

She and Altidore were childhood friends during her time in Florida. In addition to her Grand Slam success, Stephens, 26, was a member of the 2017 US Fed Cup team and reached the championship match of the WTA Tour Finals in 2018.

Altidore, 29, currently plays for Toronto FC in the Major Soccer League and has represented the US at almost every level, including two World Cups. Altidore has scored 41 goals in 110 international appearances since his debut in 2007.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates