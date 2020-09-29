It's garba time

Navratri season kicks off next month. And even though this has been a disappointing year for physical celebrations, it is the perfect time to learn a new dance form or hone your existing skills. At a virtual workshop, Lopa Lad will introduce you to garba — a form that helps you flex all your muscles and increase your stamina, too. The workshop is divided into two parts spanning two hours each. There is no age bar and the music set will be sent to you in advance.

On October 3 and 4, 7.30 pm

Call 9930397396 (for registration and cost details)

