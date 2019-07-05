It's getting hot in here

food

With temperatures dipping due to the rains, here are the best hot cocktails in city restaurants to warm you up

A festive spirit in the rainy season

Sure, Christmas is the best time for mulled wine. But where's the winter in Mumbai? Here, the monsoon is as good a time as any other to take in the warm, spicy goodness of this classic festive delight, and Sachin Tushmad, bar manager of a BKC restaurant that does a version, says, "We have curated our recipe with a combination of over 16 spices and herbs, serving you the perfect warm drink for the rainy season."

At CinCin, Raheja Towers, BKC.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 61378070

Cost Rs 850

Keeping it nice and easy

If there's one drink that's guaranteed to warm you up when the rain comes pouring down, it's a good old hot toddy. And a Santacruz restaurant seems to follow the maxim, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." They have kept the drink nice and simple. "It consists of Hennessy,

hot water with honey, cinnamon, cloves, orange and green apple slices," says founder Farrokh Khambatta.

At Joss, Savoy Chambers, next to Mini Cooper showroom, Santacruz West.

Time 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm; 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

Call 26617772

Cost Rs 525

A Mexican twist

This one is a good thing that comes in a small package. The Mexican coffee at an Asian eatery in Andheri is slightly longer than a shooter, and is a variant of the famed Irish coffee where the whiskey is replaced with Kahlua. "It works best as a first drink to line the stomach, or as a light substitute for dessert," says chef Karma Tenpa, who came up with the recipe.

At Yazu, ground floor, Raheja Classic Complex, Phase D, Lokhandwala, Shastri Nagar, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 33126265

Cost Rs 655

It's time for tea

Take a trip to the tea gardens of Assam with a drink called the plantation, served at a Khar restaurant. The base liquor for the cocktail is ghee fat-washed cognac, which gives it a creamy texture. The additional flavours come from spices, tea bitter, Assam tea reduction and palm jiggery, all of which are ideal ingredients for the monsoon, says the eatery's beverage manager, Jeet Rana.

At Arth, Pinnacle House, Khar West.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 26001664

Cost Rs 800

An Irish favourite

The Irish are known to have a wet appetite. No wonder then that one of their versions for coffee has whiskey in it, and has become a classic across the world. The famed Irish coffee has also found its way to a Bandra restaurant, where it's called Irish seaclaid. Varun Sudhakar, head of innovations at the establishment, says, "It has the underlying heat of Irish whiskey."

At The Bandra Project, HSBC Building, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Time 8.30 am to 1 am

Call 62506800

Cost Rs 525

A take on a classic

What's better than a hot toddy when the mercury drops? One that comes with a slight twist and is presented in a fancy manner. The calescent tea pot at a Worli joint is served in a jar with a long neck and bulbous bottom. It has all the good bits of a classic hot toddy, i.e. rum and star anise, and mixologist Rahul Kulkarni says, "The rum is mildly heated with warm apple tea and garnished with mint and mandarin." Yum.

At Baraanaa, Atria Mall, Worli.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 61344941

Cost Rs 475

A Japanese affair

The Tokyo toddy is another innovative take on the hot toddy, where the classic drink takes a trip to Japan. The alcohol component in it is toguchi, or Japanese whiskey; the tea is green; yuzu — a citrus fruit found in Japan — replaces the oranges; and it also has myago, a Japanese ginger flower. In fact, you can almost imagine this cocktail dressed in a kimono. No wonder Lakhan Jethani, chef-owner of the restaurant where it's served, says, "It captures the essence of Japan."

At Mizu, Atria Mall, Worli.

Time 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 12 am

Call 24913388

Cost Rs 550

