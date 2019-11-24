It's girls' night out as Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Arpita Khan party together

We don’t often see Bollywood celebrities partying together as often as we used to back then. Thanks to Karan Johar, we get the opportunity to witness some big bashes as the filmmaker is known to be a party animal. Giving him close competition is ace publicist, Rohini Iyer, who threw a grand birthday bash to bring in the special occasion.

Joining her was a barrage of Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, and Nushrat Bharucha. What caught our attention was a power picture, featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Arpita Khan. Arpita has been very close to both Kaif and Chopra and this picture is further proof of their friendship. In fact, Katrina and Arpita have been friends even before Katrina became an actress. Their friendship is more than 15 years long.

Kaif took to her Instagram account and shared their picture and captioned it- Girls, followed by a heart. Take a look right here:

We have seen Kaif share screen space with actresses like Sushmita Sen, Anushka Sharma and Bipasha Basu, now hopefully we’ll see a film with Kaif and Priyanka Chopra together. The Desi Girl is currently busy with Netflix’s The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, whereas Kaif is gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, where she reunites with Akshay Kumar after a decade. The duo has done seven films together and this shall be their eighth one. It's all set to release on March 27, 2020.

The actress also has a two-heroine project coming up that’s co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L. Rai, but nothing about the same has been confirmed yet.

