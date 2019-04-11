It's going to be a triple bonanza for Mahesh Babu fans!

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu is leaving no stone unturned to amp the excitement of his fans for the upcoming film Maharshi

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is leaving no stone unturned to amp the excitement of his fans for the upcoming film Maharshi. After sharing teasers and posters, the film now reveals to have three distinct looks of the actor. The two looks of Rishi as a swanky entrepreneur and other as an angry young man has got his fans excited to get a peek into the third look.

After the remarkable performance as Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, he slips into the characters of a charming college boy and a dapper businessman and another surprise attire for his next.

Check out the teaser here:

Mahesh Babu shared the teaser on Twitter and wished his fans Happy Ugadi. The actor had promised to release the most awaited teaser of his film Maharshi for his fans, making their Ugadi even more special. The teaser got the attention of his fans and crossed millions of likes within minutes of its release.

Actor Mahesh Babu's fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally, carving a niche for himself. The actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film across India, as his films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also in Punjab.

The first look and teaser of Maharshi released on his birthday and it received an exceptional response from the masses, the film is slated to release in April 2019.

