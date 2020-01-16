It's going to be a working birthday for Nakuul Mehta

It's always a busy time for actors who have new projects in the pipeline. And it seems like actor Nakuul Mehta, too, has a busy schedule due to his OTT debut, which is web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend is a story of friendship and love, which is all set to release on January 20. Nakuul has been actively promoting the series and the promotions are set to continue through his birthday - January 17. We've also been told that the actor will be co-hosting a special screening of the series for his industry friends and family at a suburban preview theatre on January 17.

Talking about his birthday plans Nakuul Mehta shares, "Even though it's a working birthday, I know I'm going to enjoy it, as I do all my birthdays - in a different way, of course. Despite the hectic schedules, promoting a show that I'm so happy with just makes the entire process meaningful and special. Our show's trailer and songs have received so much love and I can't wait for my people to see it on ZEE5."

The series is based on Sumrit Shahi's novel of the same name. The 10-episode series is a millennial rom-com starring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh and will also see veterans Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Rituraj Singh, who will play Nakuul's parents while Niki Aneja and Vivek Mushran will be playing Anya's parents.

The story is about two best friends, reconnecting after a long time and dealing with their complicated feelings for each other. Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari and directed by Arif Khan the series is all set to premiere on January 20, exclusively on ZEE5.

