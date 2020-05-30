It's in the lines! Sonal Chauhan sketches a portrait of Lord Shiva; hopes to showcase her collection soon

Sonal Chauhan is honing her artistic skills. She created a sketch to mark Mother's Day earlier this month. It turned out well and her folks loved it. Now, the actor has sketched a portrait of Lord Shiva (below). She's hoping to showcase her collection.

For the unversed, Sonal Chauhan also rang in her birthday on Saturday, May 17, amid the lockdown period by cutting a cake at midnight. Sister Himani organised the surprise. Family and friends connected with them through a video call. In fact, her pretty cake was really something attention-grabbing! Don't you believe us? Take a look!

Sharing her birthday plans, Sonal Chauhan said in an interview with IANS, "Every year I make plans to celebrate with my close friends and family but this year it's slightly different with everything being virtual. I'm taking it in a positive way, because I know I'll remember it forever."

"What's going to make it extra special is that I will be celebrating my birthday with all my fans and well-wishers who follow me on social media because they've always supported me in everything I've done, they've been a great source of positivity for me especially during the lockdown," the actress concluded.

