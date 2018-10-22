It's like the boy who cried wolf, says Mark Wood

cricket

Pacer Mark Wood dismisses spot fixing allegations made against England players in a documentary

Mark Wood

Pace bowler Mark Wood has said allegations of corruption against unnamed England players are "like the boy who cried wolf". The Al Jazeera network released its second documentary about match fixing on Sunday and, as in the previous programme first shown in May, there were claims made against England players.

The report alleged to have uncovered evidence of 26 planned spot fixes in 15 international matches, including seven involving England players. The England and Wales Cricket Board has been critical of the information that has been shared with it and says internal analysis has given no cause to doubt the integrity of any of its players, past or present. Wood has not watched the show but believes the lack of detail is troubling. "It's a bit like the boy who cried wolf, and until they say something (definitive), I'm not going to believe what they say," he told talkSPORT.

"(Not) until Al Jazeera bring out anything concrete, where they name someone or show a piece of evidence. They keep saying there's this and that there, but never producing anyone or saying there's any evidence behind it. "Until they can produce something that I'm worried about, then I don't take any notice of it." England were given a briefing by the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit ahead of their current tour of Sri Lanka, part of an ongoing investigation on the island that has seen World Cup winner and former selector Sanath Jayasuriya charged.

The ECB issued the following comments on Sunday following the documentary release: "Whilst the limited information we have been given by Al Jazeera is poorly prepared and lacks clarity and corroboration it has been properly assessed. "Analysis of this by the ECB Integrity Team has cast no doubt on the integrity or behaviour of any England player, current or former." The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) in calling on Al Jazeera to release any and all information.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever