It's Manvendra Singh vs Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan polls

Manvendra Singh, who had won Barmer district's Sheo assembly constituency in 2013, joined the Congress last month in New Delhi after quitting the BJP and holding a 'Swabhiman' rally in Barmer

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said that the Congress fielded former BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh from her Jhalrapatan constituency in the upcoming assembly polls as it could not find any other candidate.

Her remark came a few hours after the Congress released it second list of 32 candidates, fielding Manvendra Singh against her from Jhalrapatan constituency. "The Congress could not find any candidate and he (Manvendra Singh) was to be given ticket from somewhere and therefore, he was sent here (Jhalrapatan)," Raje said after filing her nomination papers in Jhalawar district.

"But they should know that it is not a fight of one person, this is a contest fought by Jhalawar and Rajasthan, which is a family," she said. The chief minister was accompanied by party leader Shahnawaz Hussain, her son and Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh, among others. Reacting to the Congress announcement, state BJP president Madan Lal Saini said the decision will have no impact and the party will retain the seat.

He said Singh, who left the BJP and joined the Congress last month, is not a big name and will face defeat. "There will be no impact on results and the chief minister will retain the seat," he said.

Raje had retained her Jhalrapatan seat in the 2013 assembly election with a margin of 60,896 votes by securing 63.14 per cent of total 2,28,977 votes. Raje has been representing the seat in the House of 200 assembly seats since 2003.

