Its Mask and pout for Bebo and Lolo! Kareena and Karisma opt for matcha face masks this time

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fondness for face masks continues. Now, sister Karisma Kapoor swears by it too. Lolo revealed that they had applied matcha face masks. Green tea not only does wonder for your health, but a green tea face mask does magic to the skin tone. Ask the Kapoors.

Well, this isn't the first time Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have indulged into a face mask. The sister duo is often seen pampering themselves. If not a face mask, then it has to be something else. Be it a quick nap for the beauty, or just wearing a kaftan while at home spending time with Tim, the actress is doing it all that makes her a happy soul.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. The actress made her last on-screen appearance in Angrezi Medium, along with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. Khan will reprise this iconic role and play the eponymous character. Kareena will play his lady-love and Aamir was the only reason why she gave her nod to be a part of the film.

Speaking about its delay in the release, a source shared with mid-day, "The unit was to head to Chandigarh for another round of filming. The shoot was moving like clockwork, and Aamir was hoping to release the first teaser around Diwali. However, the lockdown has put the brakes on his plans. Even if the shoots resume by August or September, it is unlikely that the movie will hit screens by December. It may target April 2021 for release."

We still have to wait for a while to watch Bebo and Aamir reunite for their third project.

