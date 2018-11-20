It's Mehr Dhupia Bedi - Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter's name
Neha Dhupia shared the first picture of her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, where she shared a photograph of her baby's feet wearing booties
Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their first born Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Neha on Tuesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her baby's feet wearing booties. The booties read: "Hello world".
The 38-year-old actress captioned the photo,"Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world."
Dia Mirza congratulated the couple, saying, "Mehr is precious!!! Give her a kiss for me Mama Dhupia."
Sonakshi Sinha commented: Mehr!!! Beauiful name for a beautiful baby!
Priyanka Chopra commented: Congratulations my darling!! I'm so happy for you. Can not wait to meet Mehr!
Malaika Arora commented: Welcome baby Mehr.
Sophie Choudry said: She is just beautiful!
Shweta Bachchan replied: Congratulations you guys. Can't wait to see her.
Angad Bedi posted little Mehr's picture captioning it as: Waheguru MEHR kare!
Waheguru MEHR kareâÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/4RvlxpChGj— ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) November 20, 2018
Neha's husband and actor Angad on Tuesday tweeted an update about the mother-daughter duo and said that both his "girls are doing really well".
The actress delivered her first born on November 18. According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the child in Womens Hospital here.
Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed Neha's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.
Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS
