It's Mehr Dhupia Bedi - Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter's name

bollywood

Neha Dhupia shared the first picture of her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, where she shared a photograph of her baby's feet wearing booties

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi along with a snapshot of Mehr's first picture

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their first born Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Neha on Tuesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her baby's feet wearing booties. The booties read: "Hello world".

The 38-year-old actress captioned the photo,"Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world."

View this post on Instagram Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world ... âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) onNov 19, 2018 at 11:18pm PST

Dia Mirza congratulated the couple, saying, "Mehr is precious!!! Give her a kiss for me Mama Dhupia."

Sonakshi Sinha commented: Mehr!!! Beauiful name for a beautiful baby!

Priyanka Chopra commented: Congratulations my darling!! I'm so happy for you. Can not wait to meet Mehr!

Malaika Arora commented: Welcome baby Mehr.

Sophie Choudry said: She is just beautiful!

Shweta Bachchan replied: Congratulations you guys. Can't wait to see her.

Angad Bedi posted little Mehr's picture captioning it as: Waheguru MEHR kare!

Neha's husband and actor Angad on Tuesday tweeted an update about the mother-daughter duo and said that both his "girls are doing really well".

The actress delivered her first born on November 18. According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the child in Womens Hospital here.

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed Neha's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

Also Read: Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS