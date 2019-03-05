It's nice to get Virat Kohli out: Adam Zampa

cricket

Zampa, who has grabbed 44 wickets in 35 ODI appearances so far feels that his strength is attacking the stumps rather than bowl big loopy leg breaks outside the off-stump, which players like Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav relish hitting

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa during a practice session in Nagpur yesterday. Pic/PTI

His stint in the IPL has made Adam Zampa realise that the best way to counter Indian batsmen is by bowling a wicket-to-wicket line. Zampa, who has grabbed 44 wickets in 35 ODI appearances so far feels that his strength is attacking the stumps rather than bowl big loopy leg breaks outside the off-stump, which players like Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav relish hitting.

"From my IPL experience and seeing these guys play, it's not about the variety of wrong 'uns but it's about the best way to bowl to these batsmen. Particularly in ODI cricket, most leg-spinners these days are attacking the stumps and that's my strength," Zampa said on the eve of the match.

"I feel like when I get away from the stumps, guys like Virat and the other night [Kedar] Jadhav. I went wide off the stumps, that is when the damage happens. It's about staying away from their strengths," said Zampa, who dismissed Kohli in the first T20 International in Visakhaptanam as well as the first ODI in Hyderabad.

He's happy to get the better of the world's best batsman. "It's nice to get players like that [Virat] out. I thought the best one was the T20 here [in Visakhapatnam] and another match in Brisbane. They were big wickets given the situation of the match and we ended up winning the game [Visakhapatnam]. But getting Virat is one thing, you also have to think about getting [MS] Dhoni out and Rohit [Sharma] out."

