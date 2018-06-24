It's not a major injury: Dhanush

After reports about Dhanush getting injured on the sets of "Maari 2" surfaced, the actor-filmmaker-singer took to Twitter on Saturday to update his fans and followers about his health

Dhanush

After reports about Dhanush getting injured on the sets of "Maari 2" surfaced, the actor-filmmaker-singer took to Twitter on Saturday to update his fans and followers about his health. He says it was not a major injury. He assured his followers that he is fine.

"My beloved dear fans ... It's not a major injury and I'm well," Dhanush tweeted. "Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. I am forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength," he added.

According to reports, Dhanush was shooting for a fight sequence with the film's antagonist Tovino Thomas, and got injured while performing a stunt sequence. Directed by Balaji Mohan, "Maari 2" is the sequel to the hit film, which released in 2015.

