It's not just Office Suite, Windows 10 icon is getting an overhaul too

science-technology

Microsoft's aim is to update all icons in the same style cross-company. Some possible icons for Windows 10 were shared by Friedman showing modern icons for photos, news, mail, and other built-in apps

Representational picture

Washington: After introducing new icon designs for its Office suite, Microsoft is planning to redesign the main Windows 10 icons as well.

Microsoft revealed the design change for Office Suite earlier this week and Jon Friedman, head of Office design at the company explained that now that the system is established, the company is ready to scale it across all of Microsoft, The Verge reported.

The company's aim is to update all icons in the same style cross-company. Some possible icons for Windows 10 were shared by Friedman showing modern icons for photos, news, mail, and other built-in apps.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever