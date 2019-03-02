It's not just Sonchiriya who explored the Chambal Dacoits through lens

bollywood

Bollywood has given us numerous ways to experience the real life issues through the lens, one of them being the life of dacoits, let's take a look at such films

After a very long time, Bollywood is once again ready to witness the issues of Chambal, an area which is famous for the dacoits.

Paan Singh Tomar:

Starring Irrfan Khan, the story of Paan Singh Tomar will surely leave you with a heavy heart. The film revolves around an Indian athlete and seven-time national steeplechase champion who becomes one of the most feared dacoits in Chambal Valley after his retirement. What leads the champion to the road of the bandit is a story one could never forget.

Dacoit

Directed by Rahul Rawail and released in 1987, the film starred Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Rakhee and Raza Murad. Based in the Chambal area, the story talks about a heartwrenching tale of a man who turns into a dacoit after being oppressed by the zamindars of the area.

Sholay

One of the most iconic films, this classic cult gave the Indian cinema a new vision towards society. Though this one was a comic take on the not-much-explored topic of Madhya Pradesh, Sholay is a story of Jai and Veeru, two ex-convicts, who are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman, to help him nab Gabbar Singh, the dacoit who has spread havoc in Ramgarh.

Sonchiriya

The film is all set to hit the silver screen on March 1, 2019, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar, it is set in the Chambal valley. Sonchiriya follows the story of the warring dacoits who once terrorised the Indian heartlands.

Pathar Aur Payal

A 1974 film starring Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna and Hema Malini shares a story of a broken family, which is convicted against the false statement by the law. The two brothers become dacoits when their parents are hanged, and try to avenge over the past that leads them to a dreadful life.

Mera Gaon Mera Desh

Dharmendra plays Ajit, a reformed thief who stands up against the dacoit Jabbar Singh (Vinod Khanna), in this 1971 film. The film also starred Asha Parekh as Dharmendra’s love interest.

China Gate

Though the film didn't have an actress, the film had nine lead actors to tell the tale of Colonel Puri, who requests his former fellow army officers court-martialed in disgrace to redeem themselves by rescuing a village from Jageera, the dacoit.

Mr Natwarlal

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ajit Khan and Amjad Khan. The highlight of the film was a children's song sung by Amitabh Bachchan. Do you remember the song, Pardesiya where Rekha dances for the love of her life, Amitabh Bachchan in the movie? Before Amitabh Bachchan enters the life of villagers, the fight with the dacoits and bandits is something to look out for!

Daata, Daaku, Haseena, Bandit Queen, Khhotte Sikkay, and many such films have highlighted the issues of a place, which is forbidden by many. The land is yet to be explored properly, and not as a 'place of bandits' but just like any other spot to experience.

