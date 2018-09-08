It's not me who's talking, says Paul Pogba regarding his Manchester United stint

football

After France's 0-0 draw against Germany, Pogba insists he is not to be blamed for speculation over his stay at Man United; claims his future is at Old Trafford

France's midfielder Paul Pogba dribbles during the UEFA Nations League match against Germany at Munich on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Paul Pogba admitted there will always be talk about his future at Manchester United, but said it is not him doing the talking. Speaking to reporters after France's 0-0 Nations League draw with Germany in Munich on Thursday night, Pogba said it was always good to meet up with his World Cup-winning teammates again.

Tiring situation

Asked if he was fed up with all the speculation in England about his relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho, midfielder, 25, said: "It's not me who's talking. I'm trying to work on myself physically. I got back late [from the World Cup], so I'm trying to perform as well as possible. I'm just trying to do my job and for the rest there'll always be talk."

These comments, however, came after an earlier interview he gave to Sky Germany that did add to the uncertainty surrounding his happiness at Old Trafford. "My future is currently in Manchester," he said. "I still have a contract. I'm playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months?"

'Coach-player relationship'

On Mourinho, he added: "We have a pure coach-player relationship. That's how it is. One thing I can assure you: I will always give 100 percent, regardless for which coach. I always give everything for United – I cannot say more."

Former United youth player Pogba returned to the Premier League side after four successful years with Juventus for a then-world record transfer fee of £89million in 2016. But he has failed to consistently deliver the type of performances a player with that price tag should be capable of and Mourinho's frustration with him has been obvious.

Pogba was a key factor in France's success this summer, though, and there is no disputing his potential, which is why he has been repeatedly linked with a return to Juve or a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

