It's not the help, it's my duty, says Santosh Barne, Director of Silver Group

During the COVID-19 pandemic time, in the area of PCMC (Moshi) & PMC, the Famous businessman & Social worker Mr. Santosh Barne is helping a lot's of needy and helpless people around him. He says "It's not a help, it's his duty for the society."

During the lockdown period, many families are facing problem like no food, no money and shortage of basic needs. Mr. Barne provided food to these families and also tried to fullfill there needs. Even for the people belonging to other states like

U.P, Bihar, Odissa etc., Mr. Barne made the arrangement of these migrant workers to go there villages. He also took care of street animals and gave them food to eat. He also distributed masks, sanitizers in his surrounding areas to keep Covid-19 in control.

Mr. Barne told that his grandfather used to say "It's ok, if once you don't have food to eat. But always feed the stomach of needy and helpless people." And today he follows this grandfather's words and tries to help the society.

Mr. Santosh Barne belongs to a Farmer Family & they follow to 'Varkari sampradhai'. He properly belongs to Thergoan (PCMC) whereas his Ancestors got settled in Moshi. Sitaram & Kantabai are the parents of Mr. Santosh Barne. From childhood only, he had a deep interest in social work so he had an Orphanage in Chikali where he works for the welfare of orphan children. Around 85 children are there in his orphanage where he provides the facilities like stay, food, education etc. Mr. Barne also provides the jobs for needy and helpless peoples in this office with the interest of social work.

Mr. Barne also had an interest in the field of Sports and Arts. Every year he organises the painting competition around Maharashtra state to enhance the interest of children in the field of art and painting.

As Mr. Barne is working very sincerely in this social work field, he has got many Awards from a national and international organisation like PCMC BHUSHAN AWARD, MAHARASHTRA RAJYA PATRAKAR SANG 'YOUNG BUSINESSMAN AWARD', DIVYA FOUNDATION 'JEEVAN GAURAV AWARD', from LONDAN NRA WELFARE SOCIETY 'MAHATMA GANDHI LEADERSHIP AWARD', AKHIL BHARTIYA PRATIBHA SAMAYLEEN 'RASTRIA SAMAJRATNA AWARD', SWAMI VIVEKANAND GLOBAL AWARD, NELSON MANDELA PEACE AWARD, WORLD PEACE CONFERENCE GLOBAL SHANTI AWARD, RASTRIA PRATIBHA AWARD, RASTRIA MANAVSEVA AWARD, ATULAY BHARAT PRATIBHA AWARD and the list is really long.

There are many people who come to Mr. Barne for medical help for cancer, heart attack, kidney transplant etc. and he tries to help them in every way he can. His office workers pray for his ling age because Mr. Barne is always with them in every thick & thin situation. The lady worker ties him "Rakhi' and blesses him. During the Covid-19 pandemic time, there was Blood storage, so blood camps were organized by Mr. Barne and Silver Group by following proper social distancing terms and other rules. On his Birthday this year, he cancelled the celebrations, the reason is interesting. Actually there was a shortage of Ambulances for COVID patients and Mr. Barne donated the birthday celebration money to buy ambulances for the welfare of society. Mr. Barne also organises much medical health camp. May God bless with health, wealth & prosperity.

