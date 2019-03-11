It's official! Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged

other-sports

Both posted a picture of their hands at sunset

Singing superstar Jennifer Lopez and American baseball great Alex Rodriguez confirmed on Instagram on Saturday that they are engaged. Both posted a picture of their hands at sunset, with Lopez's diamond ring (above). While JLo captioned the picture with heart emoticons, Alex wrote: "she said yes." Lopez, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, have been in a relationship for about two years.



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

JLo has been married three times: to actor Ojani Noa, back-up dancer Cris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has twins, 11. Alex has two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

