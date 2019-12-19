It's official! Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday roped in for Shakun Batra's next

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

There was buzz for some time now that Deepika Padukone and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi would be working together for the first time in a Karan Johar-Shakun Batra film. Then came news that Ananya Panday, too, has been roped in for the same film. Now, we know for sure that the buzz is true! Karan Johar took to social media to make it official. He wrote, "He's back with another dose of life & love! @deepikapadukone, @SiddhantChturvD & @ananyapandayy to star in @shakunbatra's next relationship drama releasing on 12th February 2021! Can't wait to see this magic unfold!!"

So it's true! About casting Deepika and Siddhant in a film together, a source revealed, "Shakun wanted to cast a fresh face along with Deepika and he felt Siddhant fit the bill. It's a special script for both Shakun and Karan, and they are raring to take the film on the floors next year. It is set in India and the team is currently working on the logistics and finalising the locations. Apart from Deepika and Siddhant, the film will feature two more prominent actors."

It's a long time since we saw Deepika Padukone in a film with a contemporary set-up and we're sure many of her fans will be glad.

On the work front, the Padmaavat actress is now gearing up for her magnum opus, Chhapaak, to hit theatres on January 10, 2020, and she will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, has just signed Bunty Aur Babli 2 with a newcomer named Sharvari. And Ananya Panday has Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline.

