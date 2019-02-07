It's official! Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney

hollywood

Everyone's favourite Hollywood leading lady Jennifer Lawrence is officially engaged. The Hunger Games actress got engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence. Pic/Jennifer Lawrence's Facebook account

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged! The 28-year-old Oscar winner was spotted with a ring on her finger while enjoying what appeared to be a celebratory dinner with her 34-year-old boyfriend Cooke Maroney, at Raoul's, a French restaurant in New York City. The actress was seen wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots.

A few days earlier, the happy couple was spotted on another date in the West Village, all bundled up to battle freezing temperatures.

A source told People magazine in June that the actress was dating Maroney and the two have never shied away from going on dates in public together. Cooke Maroney is the director of New York’s Gladstone gallery. In late June, the couple was photographed enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in New York City.

Known for her roles in films like The Hunger Games series, Silver Linings Playbook, Mother!, and the X-Men series, Lawrence will be seen next in Dark Phoenix in which she's reprising her role as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique. Lawrence has also won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook in 2012. She's also the winner of three Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA award, and seven MTV Movie Awards.

