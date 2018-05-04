It's official! Virat Kohli will make his entry into County cricket with Surrey

While Kohli joining the London-based team was an open secret, the county officially announced the deal today on their official website



Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli yesterday officially inked his deal with top English county side Surrey in his bid to prepare for the tour of England, starting in July.

While Kohli joining the London-based team was an open secret, the county officially announced the deal today on their official website. "Surrey County Cricket Club are delighted to announce the signing of India captain Virat Kohli for the month of June," the club announced on their website www.kiaoval.com.

