When it comes, hero-heroine roles it is a known fact that every actor and actress is chosen to radiate the right chemistry. But when it comes to on-screen siblings, very few actors have managed to share glorious chemistry on screen as brother and sister. In the forthcoming Hollywood-Indian project Mosagallu, Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal are paired as siblings. They will be a never before seen on-screen sibling pair.

Kajal Aggarwal, the actress known for her commitment to her roles in movies she works, went through a special workshop for Mosagallu. "Familial relations in Indian movies are rare when it comes to a leading actor or an actress playing siblings on-screen." says a close source. It's very rare to see hit lead actors' pairs as siblings in movies, like Sharukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Josh and down south legendary actors NTR playing sibling roles with Actress Savitri.

The movie which is based on one of the biggest I.T scam in history is currently under-post production. Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing a very important role.

Jeffrey Gee Chin from Los Angeles is directing Mosagallu. Talented Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau is pushing his own limits for Mosagallu. Produced by Vishnu Manchu under 24 Frames Factor in association with AVA Entertainment. Mosagallu was originally scheduled for a worldwide release this summer, but now the revised release date is expected soon.

