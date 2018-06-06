It's okay to cry, tainted cricketer Steven Smith tells school children

Part of Smith's punishment includes doing community service, and he attended a function at an exclusive Sydney boy's school on Monday to promote a men's mental health charity, where he provided an insight into the toll it took



Steve Smith

Former Australian captain Steven Smith admitted he cried for four days after a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that rocked the sport, as he told children "it's okay to show emotion".

Part of Smith's punishment includes doing community service, and he attended a function at an exclusive Sydney boy's school on Monday to promote a men's mental health charity, where he provided an insight into the toll it took.

"To be honest, I probably spent four days in tears. I was really struggling mentally. It certainly was the toughest thing that I've had to do," he told the kids, according to the Seven Network.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever