It's over for Melvin Louis and Sana Khan! Is cheating the reason for split?

Sana Khan and choreographer Melvin Louis have gone their separate ways. Buzz is she has accused him of cheating on her.

The two, who were open about their relationship, often shared loved-up pictures on their respective social media handles. It was on Melvin's birthday last year, when Sana Khan had made their relationship official on Instagram. "I never knew I could love someone this much until I met you. Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you. I fall for you every day every minute. You make me a better person me. There are so many good things I am learning from you every single day. Words will never be enough to express my love n gratitude towards too. I am super lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for choosing me. I love you forever," Sana wrote with one photograph.

In the post, Sana Khan also shared that she fell in love with Melvin Louis because of the million things he never knew he was doing. "If I did anything right in my life, it was when I gave my heart to you," she wrote.

Now, the posts have gone missing. Sana has taken down all her posts with Melvin. According to reports that have been floating online, Sana learnt that Melvin was apparently cheating on her and that led her to call it off. She apparently also informed her friends that Melvin was abusive towards her.

