It's pouring beer

things-to-do

This session in BKC will teach you the nuances of pouring fresh beer from a tap and which one is perfect for your palate

We have all had that one friend who's served us beer that's 80 percent froth and 20 percent liquid — thanks to their poor pouring techniques. Well, if you're that friend in your group, attending this one-of-a-kind pouring workshop may ensure that the next time you offer to do the honours at a house party, your friends don't grab their glasses before you can reach them.

The pouring pop-up this weekend will give participants the chance to pour their own beer and understand the nuances of pouring fresh brew from a tap. "When we do something on our own, the reward is much sweeter. Through our pop-ups, we aim to provide a complete craft beer experience. Customers will be taught how to pour beers," shares Navin Mittal, founder & partner, Gateway Brewing Co, who is organising the event. Two beers — the Mosaic IPA, which uses American hops that lend a citrus-y flavour and aroma to the beer, and a surprise beer — will be available for this DIY activity.

There will be a mobile pouring unit with two beers and two taps especially placed for customers to use. "You will have to stand behind the unit, place the glass over the tap handle and open the handle to let the beer flow. Then, as it fills, straighten the glass to get a complete, full pour," Mittal adds.



Navin Mittal

But there are three things to keep in mind while pouring a glass of beer, he tells us. First, make sure the glass is clean and doesn't have any dust or foreign material sticking to it. Also, the beer has to be cold (between two to four degrees celsius, nothing more or it will get flat quicker). "While pouring, make sure the glass is tilted to a 60-degree angle. Straighten it smoothly as the beer pours to prevent excess frothing," he informs.

Hone your beer trivia at a beer quiz, where winners stand to win cool T-shirts and beer glasses.

ON August 7, 7 pm to 9 pm

AT Gateway Taproom, Ground Godrej, Unit No. 3, G Block Road, Bandra Kurla Complex, East.

CALL 8104590734

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 799

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates