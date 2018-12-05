It's really over between us, says Boris Becker's wife

tennis

Boris Becker's ex-wife Lilly vows never to rekindle romance with former German tennis star following her split after nine years of marriage

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker's ex-wife Lilly, 42, has termed 2018 'the worst year' of her life and said she doesn't plan to reunite with the German tennis star, 51, after split in May this year. Speaking about her experiences in 2018, the Dutch model, who has son Amadeus, eight, with Becker, told German TV host Gunther Jauch: "It's really over between us. 2018 was the worst time of my 42 years. He so grossly disappointed me."

Talking about the negative effects of being in the limelight, she said: "What makes it so bad is that everything is happening in public now. But I married a public man, maybe it's part of it. Unfortunately, that [reunion] does not work anymore. Too much has happened. I do not want to, he does not, and that's fine."



Meanwhile, Lilly explained that Amadeus remains a priority for both of them. "The most important thing is that the future of Amadeus is well arranged. It's not about Boris or me. It concerns the joint custody. He can see his son whenever he wants. Amadeus loves his father, and he loves him," she said.

