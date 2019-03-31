It's Roger Federer vs John Isner for Miami crown

tennis

Isner used it to great effect in his 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4) win over Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier in the day, smashing down 21 aces. He'll be looking for more against 20-time Grand Slam champ Federer

Roger Federer

Roger Federer is gearing up for a Miami Open final shootout with John Isner on Sunday after blowing away young gun Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

On Friday, Federer produced a 6-2, 6-4 masterclass at Hard Rock Stadium to leave up-and-coming star Shapovalov, 19, who grew up idolising the Swiss, chasing shadows during a difficult first set.

The Swiss was superb in dismantling the teenager's game, but knows with huge serving Isner lying in wait in what will be the former World No. 1's 50th ATP Masters final, the key will be to defuse the reigning Miami Open champion's monster service game.

