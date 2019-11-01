It's Salman Khan v/s Randeep Hooda in Radhe, team begins shoot in Lonavala

Salman Khan made it loud and clear at the trailer launch of Dabangg 3 that Radhe has nothing to do with Wanted and it is going to be the baap of that film. And it seems it is indeed going to be a larger and grander potboiler. Khan took to his Twitter account and announced the film has gone on floors, and the Mahurat shot will be filmed in Lonavala. Take a look:

Jackie Shroff's presence surprised us, is he all set to play Bhai's father again, or a different character this time? And all the rumours have been finally put to rest and it is revealed Disha Patani is the leading lady in the film, reuniting with Khan after Bharat. The bigger news here is Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist in this actioner. He finally gets to play a part that should hopefully justify his prowess and tenacity.

A source had stated, "Randeep plays an antagonist in the film. He liked the role and hence agreed to do it. This is the first time he is playing such a character. Also, Salman and Randeep have worked together in the past and they share a great relationship." After Kick and Sultan, it will be great to see the two actors on the screen again.

Randeep will be also next seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Rat on a Highway, a Sony Pictures India-produced untitled thriller with Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain and Mira Nair's web-series A Suitable Boy.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudeva and is all set to release on EID 2020, and the same date is reserved for Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb. If the clash indeed happens, expect havoc and hysteria.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates