It's Shakeel Ladak's birthday and sister-in-law Malaika Arora has some crazy pictures to share!

Malaika Arora always believes in doing everything differently. As unique are her Instagram posts and workouts, her birthday wishes are also as unconventional, and at the same time very amusing and funny. Today is his brother-in-law and Amrita Arora's husband, Shakeel Ladak's birthday, so how could she not do something different this time too!

Taking to her Instagram account, she wished Ladak with three different pictures and addressed him by three different nicknames. As amusing are Ladak and the Arora sisters' expressions in these candid shots, his nicknames attract equal attention.

Here they are:

And equally heartfelt was wife Amrita's wish, take a look right here:

Earlier this month, Ladak and Arora celebrated their wedding anniversary and he had shared a candid photo of his wife in the most adorable way possible. Hope you didn't miss this post:

Happy Anniversary Dearest Amu A post shared by Shakeel Ladak (@shaklad) onMar 3, 2020 at 6:56pm PST

Well, coming back to Malaika, she has been setting fitness goals since ages and continues to prove age is just a number and what matters is following your passion with perseverance. Let's see which Bollywood celebrity is lucky to get a unique wish from the actress.

