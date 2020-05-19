Mohsin Khan's wish for Shivangi Joshi on her birthday cannot be missed!
There were two special occasions on May 18 for Shivangi Joshi, her birthday, and four years of her friendship with co-star Mohsin Khan. Look how he wished the actress in his own style!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a show that started in 2009, became one of the most popular television shows and established a solid fan following as years passed by. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, the lead pair that played the roles of Kartik and Naira, which fans made into Kaira, were celebrating their four years of friendship yesterday on May 18.
And of course, how can we forget, it was also Joshi's birthday and Khan had a unique way to celebrate both the occasions. Since nobody can meet each other during this lockdown, all we can do is take to Instagram and Twitter and share throwback photos and videos to wish people and stay in touch with them. That's precisely what the actor did.
Taking to his Instagram account, he wished Joshi with a video where they could be seen on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and the actress could be seen playing drums. Khan couldn't help but close his ears with the cacophony that followed. Have a look at the video right here:
View this post on Instagram
(Thu Thu Thu Thu) 4 years of friendship...4 years of being Kartik n Naira.. 4 years of kaira.. 4 years of pulling each others legs and laughing at stupid jokes in between shots. 4 years of this journey...More than 1000 episodes of hardwork dedication devotion day after day and night after night. Its this friendship and the bond of the entire team that has helped us better ourselves in our craft. Thanking the entire cast and crew for it !!!
And a few days ago, the two also shared a video where they could be dancing on the Chashni song from Bharat, and their chemistry was truly electric. In case you missed the video, have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Very few actors share the chemistry and comfort Mohsin and Shivangi share and we hope their friendship lasts forever and ever!
