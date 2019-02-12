Its time for 'Jadoo ki Jhappi' as Hugs Day is here!

culture

With the Valentine season in the air, its the fourth day of the love week - Hugs Day! It's a special day as you can shower your love, affection and fondness with a huge bear hug. Celebrated on February 12, this day marks affection, comfort and love for everybody around you and gives you a chance to thank the special people in your life with hugs. The Valentine week begins with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and then Valentine's Day.



A hug can repair anything in the world, from a bad day to a bad mood. Fondly known as 'Jadoo ki Jhappi,' a hug is the most common gesture to show affection, care, and love towards others. It is one of the most humane gestures that we practice in our everyday life.

Also, a hug is a magical gesture as hugging somebody for more than 10 seconds can make you fall in love with the other person. So its time, go hug your heart out and shower some love on everybody that makes your life a wonderful journey to smile back at.

