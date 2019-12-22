It's time for some bedtime stories for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as daddy Kunal Kemmu shares a cute photo

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has amassed a huge fan-following for herself due to her cuteness and big, wide, and expressive eyes. She's a bundle of joy with her parents and always has a smile on her face. Parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu keep sharing her adorable pictures on Instagram.

And recently, Kemmu shared another cute picture of his daughter on his Instagram account and wrote- Bedtime stories are best told and heard in bed. No matter what the size of the bed.

Take a look at his post right here:

On December 20, he even shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan to wish him on his third birthday. He wrote- Happy Birthday Tim. In case you didn't know, Tim is the nickname given to him by all of the toddler's fans. Here it is:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday TimâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onDec 19, 2019 at 9:27pm PST

Coming back to his picture with Inaaya, the post attracted comments from a few of the celebrities. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote- Soooo cute. Maria Goretti stated- Or the size of the ones, sitting in that bed. Well, we do agree!

On the work front, Kemmu received a lot of appreciation for his performance in Abhishek Varman's Kalank. And now, he's gearing up for two films, the first one being Mohit Suri's Malang, releasing on February 14, 2020, which will be followed by Loot Case, opening on April 10.

