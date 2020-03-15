It's time for tall tales

The idea has its root in Sweden of 1992. Now, on World Storytelling Day, celebrated every year on the March equinox for a week, people all over the world come together to tell and listen to stories in as many languages as possible. Usha Venkatraman of Mumbai Storytellers Society (MSS), says, "By 2009, events were being held on every continent except Antarctica. This year, World Storytelling Day (WSD) starts on Friday, March 20.



Devaki Gajare

The idea is to promote oral storytelling and offer an opportunity to build friendships across national, linguistic and cultural boundaries. Imagine it as a gathering around a global campfire, with tellers and listeners coming and going while the sun travels around the earth seven times. An event could be anything from a small cosy gathering in your kitchen with friends and relatives to an exciting storytelling festival."



Mehak Mirza

This year, MSS is celebrating the occasion with six storytellers—Sathya Saran, Mehak Mirza Prabhu, Devaki B Gajare, Shreedevi Sunil, Priyanka Babbar and Venkatraman—taking listeners on a journey through the wings of their words. The theme is Voyage, and all the stories will revolve around travel. "The fascination for listening to stories doesn't leave us even after we grow up. Remembering the magic of storytelling is a wonderful way to celebrate it, listen to and tell a story," says Saran, a senior journalist and author. "If there is time, we will ask the audience to share a one-minute travel story as well. The idea is to get people talking," adds Venkatraman.

1992

Year when World Storytelling Day was born

What: World Storytelling Day, 2020

When: March 21, 6.30 PM to 8 PM

Where: Si Bambai, Studio No. 25, 105, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort

Tickets: Rs 200 (For 18+ only)

Call: 9820179303

