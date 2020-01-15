It's time Mumbai cracks down on errant riders

Even the police are not spared' is the foremost reaction to our report about a constable getting severely injured because of the reckless riding of an errant youth, who was triple riding. Not just that, the rider had earlier broken a signal and was speeding, which actually led to the accident.

The three youths, who are in police custody until today, were heading towards the signal at Bakli court on Saturday afternoon when 52-year-old constable, Sharad Nana Patil, walked in front of the bike to stop the rider. The speeding biker, however, lost control and fell on the road but only after hitting the constable. Patil, who was sent flying in the air and later crashed hard on the road, fractured both his hands.

This incident, in which a policeman became the victim of traffic violation, must call for stringent action against lawless two-wheeler riders. Often, you can also see three people riding pillion on bikes and scooters, most of the time with a child or two. When the bike is overloaded, the rider tends to lose control of the vehicle, no matter how confident he is, which leads to injuries and sometimes fatalities.

Two-wheeler riders zipping around the city, squeezing through the gaps between heavy vehicles or the side of the road, sometimes even climbing on pavements, are common occurrence in the city. Also, Mumbaikars must have often witnessed the riders zooming in the wrong direction.

How many people have witnessed bikes regularly speeding off even when the signal has a red light? Most will say umpteen times.

There is dire need for the traffic police department to crack down on two-wheeler riders violating the rules left, right and centre. Just like the drive to make helmet compulsory and ensure drunk driving doesn't go unpunished, the department must start an initiative to end this menace. The officers can begin with awareness campaigns and signage warning the bikers about the dangers of riding in this reckless fashion.

