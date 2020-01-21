It's time to go eco-friendly with these sippers

It's time to go eco-friendly with aluminium sippers and bid goodbye to plastic bottles! Especially when they come in such cute prints and at discounted prices!

MUGKIN Special Panda Printed Aluminium Bottle & Sipper

This cute panda sipper is an ideal Birthday gift for Friend, Son, Niece, Nephew, Brother, Daughter, Sister etc. It is made of aluminium and is too light to carry. Shop here.

iKraft Cute Unicorn Printed White Steel Bottle



Carry your sports drinks with style. It is perfect for both right and left-handed users, there is always a chance to show your personalized designs. Drinking plenty of water is crucial for your overall wellbeing. The 600 ml capacity of this water bottle will be your new companion to keep you hydrated wherever you go. Not only water, but it will also be perfect to keep your shakes, juices, and other beverages. Shop here.

Paper Plane Design Funky Quotes Printed Aluminum Water Sipper

It is made of high-quality stainless steel, the perfect container to keep your cold beverages when you are out of your house. Carry it, clip it, or swing it by your side with its Carabiner Loop Lock that allows having a smooth swing action. Thanks to its big neck you can also easily see inside the bottle, making sure it is clean avoiding germs and bacteria growth. Shop here.

Ramposh 750ml Water Bottle with Carabiner Hook Never Give Up Quoted BPA Free Stainless-Steel Leak

The offered minimalist design water bottle comes with an innovative cap that won’t leak so it will be perfect to keep in your bag, car or other places without any second thought. Besides, it can be fixed to your bag with its given carabiner hook. Shop here.

