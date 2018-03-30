It's time to play badminton on Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai!

In the ongoing track, Anushka Reddy (Palak Jain) is seen playing a game of badminton with her 'Anna' Shrikant Reddy (Vishal Malhotra). This created a lot of drama post the shot



Sony TV's Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai is a fresh, urban day love story that talk about two individuals who used to love each other but were separated due to some conflict. Audiences have appreciated the show, its scale, the richness and grandeur of the sets in Delhi. The creative team is taking care of each and every nuance in the scenes to make it look real and glamourous.

In the ongoing track, Anushka Reddy (Palak Jain) is seen playing a game of badminton with her 'Anna' Shrikant Reddy (Vishal Malhotra). This created a lot of drama post the shot. Though the cast had to do a lot of practice before the scenes were shot, it was only after the shoot that the entire cast and crew members got into a serious game of badminton which soon turned into a full-fledged competition.

Everyone including the actors and the crew formed teams and played a good and competitive game. When asked Palak, she said, "We were busy getting the badminton scene right and once it was done, it was amazing to see the cast and crew get together to play a healthy match of badminton. It was definitely refreshing and also helped us get to know each other better. I am glad to be a part of the show. We now plan to play badminton daily to keep us fresh."

