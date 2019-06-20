It's time to unfold the red luggage mystery! Lootcase set to release on October 11

bollywood

Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and stars Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Duggal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019

A still from the Lootcase teaser

Kunal Kemmu took to his official social media handle to announce the upcoming film with an interesting motion poster, which features a red suitcase in the middle of a street and shared, "Kahan kahan nai dhoondha tujhe, tu aab aya hai meri life mein! Bromance unfolds this 11th October #Lootcase @gajrajrao @rasikadugal @ranvirshorey #VijayRaaz @rajoosworld @foxstarhindi @sodafilmsindia".

The film is set in a comedy genre, unfolding the drama that revolves around a red suitcase, which underlines the film's title Lootcase, and is already looking exciting with the commentary around the motion poster - mystery and fun!

The film has a power-packed ensemble cast, which includes Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Duggal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz and is sure to be a laughing riot. Looking every bit fun, the motion poster has already got the audience excited. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, presented and produced by Fox Star Studios Lootcase will hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.

