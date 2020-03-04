It's time to weed out the 'rotten' teachers

The Indian Institute of Skills Training Academy is located on the third floor of Saraswati Bhavan, in Borivli West. Pic/Satej Shinde

For Rs 4,00,000, touts running 'coaching classes' offer candidates real Mumbai University (MU) degrees without having to attend classes or, in some instances, even sit for exams.

mid-day, in a 15-day investigation, unearthed a rotten system where candidates clear exams, procure proxies and get Bachelors of Education (B. Ed.) degrees without attending college.

This is done in connivance with private coaching centres, a few colleges and apparently MU staff too. The hard-hitting front page report and follow up unearthed a scam that showed that for lakhs of rupees, private coaching classes get candidates admitted to colleges they have tie-ups with.

Candidates don't have to attend class as the attendance is 'managed'. Such a B. Ed. degree costs '1.75 lakh to '2.50 lakh.

If a candidate does not want to appear for exams, a proxy candidate is arranged for all four semesters for a total fee of '4 lakh.

The shocking scam has been unearthed by our correspondents and is one more big avenue of corruption in an education system that has so many questions hanging over it.

What is most important is that this involves teachers, the demographic that is supposed to teach youngsters and inculcate values in them too! When they themselves indulge in cheating it is like building a pyramid with a hollow, brittle base. This is one prime example about society losing its moral compass.

Action has to be taken and the most stringent punishment must be reserved for those involved from the University.

The University has to run periodic checks and 'a weed out the rotten apples' procedure must begin now. Besides shameful, this is highly dangerous because new generations are growing up, supposedly taught by these sham teachers. Police action and continued vigilance must be the plan of action now.

