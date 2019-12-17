It's time to welcome Shrishti and Tirth Munka, Sister Brother Duo in the Film Industry

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Indian Film Industry is growing at a rapid pace in the past few years; we have given some outstanding movies to the world all thanks to our new bright talent. Actors too are getting lots of opportunities, and young guns are showcasing their talent at various platforms. Out television to web series and film industry has broader its strength and because of this, more and more fabulous talent is getting the chance to work in movies and all.

We came across a new talent called Shrishti Munka a girl born and brought till 6th standard from Patna moved to Chandigarh for completing schooling, and then went to London for fashion course and now settling in Mumbai with her mother.

She is a young talent topping in the list of top actresses in B-town. This fantastic girl sense of fashion, we can call her beauty with brain and incredible fashion sense. Shrishti Munka is a renowned personality in the fashion world, known for giving her work for top celebrities. She is a fabulous singer too, A girl with numerous talent inching towards B-town as an actress with top banners. Shrishti has done lots of work in the fashion world, and she is in touch with lots of directors, producers and actors due to her work.

According to the sources she will be seen in a short movie which will be under famous personality Sujoy Mukherjee which will come in January 2020. Shrishti Munka has also signed few Albums and movie projects; it's like 2020 will be the year where we will she beautiful talent Shrishti Munka in movies and albums as the lead actress.

With Shrishti Munka her brother Tirth Munka who lives with her in Mumbai is also a child artist, he too has worked with many top names in recent times. Tirth too is a fantastic talent and rising child star who is signing lots of new project with big names and production house.

Tirth has done work with Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgan to Siddharth and Jacqueline Fernandez, and in Televisions, he has been part of shows like karamphal data Shani (colours).

These Munka Duos are a bright young talent, Shrishti is going to be seen in many projects in 2020, and his brother Tirth is already a star at 14, and we feel he too will be an actor like her sister Shrishti. These two kids will surely make their parents proud of their work.

