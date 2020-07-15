It's wrong to laugh here

This is a true story. There was a boy who grew up in Kolkata in the ’90s, whose general knowledge was as poor as the country’s current GDP. Let’s not name him to save him from further embarrassment. But his school friends would take the mickey out of him with basic questions that they knew he had no clue about. "Tell us, who is Zinedine Zidane?" they once asked him. He replied, "The captain of the South African cricket team." The friends couldn’t contain their laughter and, to add to their mirth, they had a subsequent question — Who is APJ Abdul Kalam? "I don’t know, man, the Prime Minister of Pakistan?" the poor boy said, and he hasn’t been able to live that answer down till date. His ill-chosen friends still make fun of it, especially when there are people in front of whom they can humiliate him anew.

The point is that ridiculously incorrect responses to basic questions can be a source of comedy, and an event this weekend makes use of that premise. Called Wrong Answers Only, it features leading comedians Kaneez Surka, Ashish Shakya and Varun Grover. Rohan Desai of comedy company Grin Revolution is hosting it. He tells us, "The show is the exact opposite of a quiz. The idea is to give funny wrong answers to trivia questions that most audience members will know about. It’s a popular theme on social media, and though I haven’t heard of this being replicated in the comedy space, I don’t claim to be the first one to do it."



Ashish Shakya and Varun Grover

Desai adds that audience members can chip in with their own humorous responses in the chat section. But, it’s one thing to cook up deliberately wrong answers, and quite another to be in that unfortunate boy’s shoes. To be fair, his GK has improved by leaps and bounds with time. Yet, there is still a price to pay if you stick with your oldest, though ruthless, friends through thick and thin.

On Tonight, 9 pm

Log on to insider.in

COST Rs 300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news