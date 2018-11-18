ITTF Challenge Belgosstrakh Belarus Open: Manav Thakkar settles for bronze

Nov 18, 2018, 09:03 IST | Agencies

Manav lost to Russia's Denis Ivonin in the semifinals (2-3) to miss out on the gold

Representational Image

India's Manav Thakkar settled for a bronze medal in the U-21 singles category while Harmeet Desai progressed to the pre-quarter finals of the men's singles in the ITTF Challenge Belgosstrakh Belarus Open here on Friday. Manav lost to Russia's Denis Ivonin in the semifinals (2-3) to miss out on the gold.

