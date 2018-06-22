Iulia Vantur flies solo to IIFA 2018

There has been chatter about Iulia Vantur being miffed when Salman Khan added Katrina Kaif to the Da-Bangg tour

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan and his entourage is in the US for the Da-Bangg tour, but Iulia Vantur preferred to fly solo for the IIFA awards in Thailand this weekend. There has been chatter about her being miffed when Salman added Katrina Kaif to the tour, which includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and Daisy Shah. Guess it was too much for Iulia to handle with everyone vying for Sallu's attention. Someone should tell her there is nothing like a deep tissue Thai massage to calm frayed nerves.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates