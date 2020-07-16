Iulia Vantur follows Salman Khan's footsteps; plants rice in fields

After Salman Khan, now looks like Iulia Vantur too has taken to farming. The Romanian model-singer posted a picture of hers amid the serene greenery at Khan's Panvel farmhouse. She is seen planting rice in the lush green fields.

Iulia surely is making productive use of the time she is spending at Khan's Panvel farmhouse. From horse-riding to planting trees, to now being in the paddy field, Iulia Vantur's Instagram page is worth checking out. In her latest Instagram post, Iulia wrote, "I spent many of my summer holidays at the countryside as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I’ve never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me. About this experience, I'll share more very soon on my youtube channel."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia) onJul 15, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

Iulia shifted to Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown started. Khan has been with his near and dear ones since quite some time now. While Jacqueline Fernandez, who was also a part of Salman's farm crew, returned to the bay, Niketan Madhok, Waluscha D'Souza and others are still at the Arpita Farms.

Also Read: A user asks Iulia Vantur to choose between Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail Khan, this is what she replies!

Earlier, Salman Khan had shared two pictures of his while farming. Take a look:

Another one, where Khan is seen sporting a cut sleeves t-shirt along with denim shorts with mud all over his body.

View this post on Instagram Respect to all the farmers . . A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onJul 14, 2020 at 3:42am PDT

Also Read: Now, Salman Khan creates his own Bigg Boss; to turn his three-month lockdown at Panvel into series

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news